Verizon, Kroger among companies looking to hire at virtual job fair Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A virtual job fair announced Friday will be held on Monday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, over 25 employers will be looking to fill open positions.

Applicants interested in participating in the Albuquerque Virtual Career Fair are asked to upload their resume after registering online so employers will have access to it early. Companies have the ability to screen resumes ahead of the event and invite applicants to specific chat sessions or interviews.

The event is free.

