UNMH hiring nurses for care campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Hospital is hiring nurses to work at its care campus. The Care Campus is part of the Department of Behavioral Health Services and nurses will help address behavioral health needs in Bernalillo County.

Applicants can receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus. Applications can be submitted online.

