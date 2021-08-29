UNMH hiring nurses for care campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Hospital is hiring nurses to work at its care campus. The Care Campus is part of the Department of Behavioral Health Services and nurses will help address behavioral health needs in Bernalillo County.
Story continues below:
- Trending: New video shows New Mexico father accused of letting his son drown
- Crime: UPS employee charged with stealing from packages
- Investigation: Does New Mexico have a school bus problem?
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2
- Weather: Scattered thunderstorms continue this evening
Applicants can receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus. Applications can be submitted online.