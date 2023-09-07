NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is looking to hire permanent wildland firefighters. They will host a recruitment event in Santa Fe on September 16.

The Forest Service is seeking staff for hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews, and other positions. Hires can find placement in New Mexico or Arizona.

At the Santa Fe National Forest Supervisors Office (11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508), the Forest Service will host a recruitment event on Saturday, September 16. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will let people meet regional fire staff and get application help.

But you don’t need to attend the event to apply. Job listings can be found online at USAJobs.gov and more info can be found on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.