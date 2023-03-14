NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Tamaya Resort is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday for people looking to get into the hotel and hospitality industry. The job fair will be held at the resort on Tuesday, March 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be job openings for full-time, part-time, on-call and seasonal positions. Managers from different departments will there to talk to applicants. Applicants are asked to fill out an application online before attending the fair. For more information and to fill out an online application, visit the Tamaya Resort website.