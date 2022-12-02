NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub survey ranks the best and worst places to find a job in the U.S. New Mexico pops up towards the bottom of the list at 36th place. It also put New Mexico’s job market in 47th place. The survey compared all 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy.

In more specific areas, New Mexico ended up fairing worse. The survey ranked the Land of Enchantment at number 48 in median annual income and tied for 46th place with Pennsylvania when it came to the unemployment rate.

WalletHub compared the states in the union across two main aspects – job market and economic environment. Each state was ranked by how many points they were given out of 100. Job Market was given 60 overall points, as factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocating for a job.

The two dimensions were evaluated over 35 relevant metrics, all with different weights. Each state’s weighted average was determined across all metrics to get its final score.

Arizona came in 30th place and job market 32. Texas was ranked 23rd and the number 36 job market. Colorado showed up near the top of the list in 4th place behind Washington, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Colorado has the number two job market in the country.