NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New employment opportunities are available for young people looking to work outdoors this summer. The Forest Stewards Youth Corps is now hiring crew members and crew leaders.

Crew members will receive $14 per hour along with CPR and first aid certification. Workers will also receive two college credits at Santa Fe Community College. Crew leaders will receive $17 per hour.

The program is nine weeks long and runs from Jun. 5 through Aug. 4. For more information visit foreststewardsguild.org.