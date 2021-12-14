State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is looking to fill more than a thousand jobs. Twelve agencies will be participating in a hiring event Wednesday afternoon. Available positions ranged from entry-level to upper management.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews that same day. Applicants are asked to bring their resume, three references, school transcripts, and any other documents you may need. The event will be at the La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit spo.state.nm.us.