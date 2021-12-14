State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is looking to fill more than a thousand jobs. Twelve agencies will be participating in a hiring event Wednesday afternoon. Available positions ranged from entry-level to upper management.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews that same day. Applicants are asked to bring their resume, three references, school transcripts, and any other documents you may need. The event will be at the La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit spo.state.nm.us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES