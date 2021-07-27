State-awarded funds will help job training at 7 different companies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than a million dollars is helping fund additional job training in New Mexico. The Job Training Incentive Program Board approved training funds for 190 trainees at seven companies for $1.3 million.

The companies that will receive some of the funding are in sectors like cybersecurity, automotive assembly, cloud-based software and service support. Salaries range from $14 to over $56 per hour.

The seven companies include:

“The JTIP is a perfect example of programs that fulfill our agency’s mission. By helping companies pay for new employee training and supporting jobs in a wide variety of industries, JTIP is a strong tool to keep jobs in our state and create a more diversified and resilient economic base,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release.

Altogether, the seven companies are eligible to receive a total of $1,605,367 in JTIP reimbursements.