NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions available will include; wildland fire engine crews, hotshot crews, helitack crews, dispatch center, recreation and trail management, wildlife management, archaeology positions, range management and customer service.

Proposed start dates for these positions would be April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between September 29 – October 6. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.

SNSF provided a full list of openings available:

Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator) 23-TEMPF3-R3-1477-5DH

Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew) 23-TEMPF3-R3-2036-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew) 23-TEMPF3-R3-2037-5DH

Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Helitack) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0200-5DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0935-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch) 23-TEMPF3-R3-0936-5DH

Recreation Management and Trails Crew (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos & Española, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Recreation) 23-TEMP3-R3-0010-4DT-ME GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid (Recreation) 23-TEMP3-R3-2327-3DT-DM GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails) 23-TEMP3-R3-0008-5DT-CB GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails) 23-TEMP3-R3-0018-4DT-DM

Wildlife, Plants and Natural Resource Management (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0404-05 Biological Science Tech (Wildlife) 23-TEMP3-R3-0014-5DT-AW GS-0404-05 Biological Science Tech (Plants) 23-TEMP3-R3-0013-5DT-SC GS-0404-06 Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources) 23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM GS-0404-04 Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources) 23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM

Archaeology Positions (Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0102-07 Archeology Technician 23-TEMP3-R3-2362-7DT-CB GS-0102-06 Archeology Technician 23-TEMP3-R3-2361-6DT-AW GS-0102-05 Archeology Technician 23-TEMP3-R3-2360-5DT-SC

Range Management (Cuba, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0455-03 Range Aid 23-TEMP3-R3-2367-3DT-DM GS-0455-04 Range Technician 23-TEMP3-R3-2308-4DT-AW GS-0455-05 Range Technician 23-TEMP3-R3-2309-5DT-CB

Customer Service (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Las Vegas, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)