NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions available will include; wildland fire engine crews, hotshot crews, helitack crews, dispatch center, recreation and trail management, wildlife management, archaeology positions, range management and customer service.

Proposed start dates for these positions would be April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between September 29 – October 6. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.

SNSF provided a full list of openings available:

Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator)23-TEMPF3-R3-1477-5DH

Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)23-TEMPF3-R3-2036-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)23-TEMPF3-R3-2037-5DH

Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Helitack)23-TEMPF3-R3-0200-5DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF3-R3-0935-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF3-R3-0936-5DH

Recreation Management and Trails Crew (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos & Española, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Recreation)23-TEMP3-R3-0010-4DT-ME
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid (Recreation)23-TEMP3-R3-2327-3DT-DM
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)23-TEMP3-R3-0008-5DT-CB
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)23-TEMP3-R3-0018-4DT-DM

Wildlife, Plants and Natural Resource Management (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0404-05Biological Science Tech (Wildlife)23-TEMP3-R3-0014-5DT-AW
GS-0404-05Biological Science Tech (Plants)23-TEMP3-R3-0013-5DT-SC
GS-0404-06Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources)23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM
GS-0404-04Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources)23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM

Archaeology Positions (Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0102-07Archeology Technician23-TEMP3-R3-2362-7DT-CB
GS-0102-06Archeology Technician23-TEMP3-R3-2361-6DT-AW
GS-0102-05Archeology Technician23-TEMP3-R3-2360-5DT-SC

Range Management (Cuba, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0455-03Range Aid23-TEMP3-R3-2367-3DT-DM
GS-0455-04Range Technician23-TEMP3-R3-2308-4DT-AW
GS-0455-05Range Technician23-TEMP3-R3-2309-5DT-CB

Customer Service (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Las Vegas,  Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0303-04Customer Service Representative23-TEMP3-R3-2455-4DT-ME
GS-0303-05Customer Service Representative23-TEMP3-R3-2456-5DT-MM