NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions available will include; wildland fire engine crews, hotshot crews, helitack crews, dispatch center, recreation and trail management, wildlife management, archaeology positions, range management and customer service.
Proposed start dates for these positions would be April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between September 29 – October 6. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.
SNSF provided a full list of openings available:
Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-1477-5DH
Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-2036-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-2037-5DH
Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF3-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Helitack)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0200-5DH
Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0935-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF3-R3-0936-5DH
Recreation Management and Trails Crew (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos & Española, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Recreation)
|23-TEMP3-R3-0010-4DT-ME
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid (Recreation)
|23-TEMP3-R3-2327-3DT-DM
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)
|23-TEMP3-R3-0008-5DT-CB
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)
|23-TEMP3-R3-0018-4DT-DM
Wildlife, Plants and Natural Resource Management (Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0404-05
|Biological Science Tech (Wildlife)
|23-TEMP3-R3-0014-5DT-AW
|GS-0404-05
|Biological Science Tech (Plants)
|23-TEMP3-R3-0013-5DT-SC
|GS-0404-06
|Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources)
|23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM
|GS-0404-04
|Biological Science Tech (Nat. Resources)
|23-TEMP3-R3-2737-6DT-DM
Archaeology Positions (Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0102-07
|Archeology Technician
|23-TEMP3-R3-2362-7DT-CB
|GS-0102-06
|Archeology Technician
|23-TEMP3-R3-2361-6DT-AW
|GS-0102-05
|Archeology Technician
|23-TEMP3-R3-2360-5DT-SC
Range Management (Cuba, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0455-03
|Range Aid
|23-TEMP3-R3-2367-3DT-DM
|GS-0455-04
|Range Technician
|23-TEMP3-R3-2308-4DT-AW
|GS-0455-05
|Range Technician
|23-TEMP3-R3-2309-5DT-CB
Customer Service (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Las Vegas, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0303-04
|Customer Service Representative
|23-TEMP3-R3-2455-4DT-ME
|GS-0303-05
|Customer Service Representative
|23-TEMP3-R3-2456-5DT-MM