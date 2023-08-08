SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for lifeguards, lifeguard trainees, swim instructors, and youth specialists. The city’s recreation division will host a hiring event this Friday.

The event will be held at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center at 3221 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507. The city will take in-person applications there from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 11 in the Community Room.

Applicants should bring a copy of their high school diploma or equivalent. If you’re applying for a lifeguard position, you should also bring your lifeguard certification.