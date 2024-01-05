NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the New Mexico film industry continues to flourish, five Santa Fe organizations are working together to pilot an innovative program, and they are doing so starting from the bottom up. Helping locals break into the film industry, Stagecoach Foundation, Santa Fe Community College, Aspect Studios, Garson Studios, and IATSE Local 480 have united to create their new and mutually beneficial internship program.

The Stagecoach and PROTEC Film Internship Program will kick off with a weekend intensive, followed by a two-week paid placement on a union signatory production; the eventual goal is to land attendees long-term positions within the state’s film industry.

The internship teaches attendees everything from set safety and union rules to resume building and soft skills. After completing the program, interns will be given direct mentorship from department heads, as well as employment check-ins throughout the following year. The best part is that no prior experience in film is required, making the opportunity accessible to all who are interested and willing to work hard.

The executive driector of Stagecoach, Dr. Elizabeth Kianu Stahmer, says that the program helps participants hone in on their skillsets, identify their interests within the film industry, and build knowledge about how the industry works as a whole. By the end of the program, interns will be prepared to join the IATSE 480 Overflow List, getting jobs in a variety of below the line film departments, like grip and electric, the art department, locations, and more.

Geared specifically toward Santa Fe residents, the program is keeping things local. Investing in New Mexico’s workforce ensures that the productions coming in from all over the nation won’t struggle to find trained employees right here in the Land of Enchantment.

The clear skies and tax credits already make New Mexico a great place for production, but developers are stepping up to make local facilities state-of-the-art as well. Aspect Studios, founded by Phillip Gesue with PE Real Estate Holdings, is set to become northern New Mexico’s largest studio. The plan for the site is to combine the Midtown Santa Fe production studios with Garson Studios, creating plenty of production space for filmmakers to utilize. Not only will Aspect Studios be a hub for filmmaking, but it will also be available for retail, residential, and hospitality uses.

Construction for the studio village is underway, and many distributors like Netflix and Amazon are already making use of the space. Aspect Studios will be the home base for the internship program, allowing participants to get hands-on experience in a working production environment.

Speaking on the internship program, Phillip Gesue says, “It’s one of the few programs that is good for everybody.” With big productions paying to film in the state and hiring New Mexicans, revenue goes directly back into the local economy. The productions benefit as well; among other financial incentives, interns hired from the program are 50% rebateable for participating productions.

The program is set to begin with its first cohort meeting for a weekend intensive on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. There are 15 people enrolled in the first cohort, and the waitlist continues to grow. Assuming all goes to plan, the founders’ goal is to have the program serve as a template that other organizations around the state can emulate.

The internship program is paving the way for even more growth in the state’s film industry, all the while helping New Mexicans find rewarding careers. Dr. Stahmer emphasizes that all five five Santa Fe organizations have a high degree of commitment to accomplishing this goal.

“It’s deeply rewarding to be a bridge and help people harness their talents, apply their passion and hard work ethics, and gain access to film union work opportunities. We’re honored by the dedication and support of our community partners in this collaboration to create robust pathways into rewarding, sustainable careers in New Mexico’s film and TV industry,” says Stahmer.