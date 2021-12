ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Peak Ski Area will be holding an upcoming hiring fair. On Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11 the hiring fair will be held at the Ski Museum at the lower terminal of the Tram.

Sandia Peak Ski Area states that they are looking for all positions and ski and Tram benefits are included. Those interested are asked to bring a resume and to contact info@sandiapeak.com with any questions.