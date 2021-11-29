RRPS pleads for more school bus drivers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district is desperately seeking bus drivers. Rio Rancho Public Schools say they have been struggling to meet students’ transportation needs since the beginning of the school year.
In some cases, they are having office staff with proper qualifications to fill in for drivers. If you’re interested or know someone who might be interested visit, rrps.net.