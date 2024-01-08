RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools have a range of open positions. On Wednesday, January 10, they will host a job fair.

The job fair will run from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the District Office Training Center. The address is: 500 Laser Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Rio Rancho Public Schools says applicants should come professionally dressed and ready to apply. Open positions can be found at this link and include general education teachers, educational assistants, and a wide range of additional specialties.