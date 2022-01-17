Rio Rancho Fire Dept. lowers hiring age

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Department is making it easier for you to join the ranks. They’ve lowered the hiring age from 21 to 18. The department is also holding Q&A sessions with applicants early on in the process and providing study guides for the written test.

The idea came up after collaborating with other fire departments. “I believe there are some bright, motivated, educated, younger individuals that want to get started in the fire service and we definitely want to give the opportunity to do that,” said Jessica Duron-Martinez, acting fire marshal for Rio Rancho Fire Rescue.

They are also looking to partner with high schools in Rio Rancho to recruit students interested in the profession. They say they’re not dealing with a shortage of firefighters right now but they are always looking for qualified applicants. For more information, visit rrnm.gov/673/Fire-and-Rescue.