Presbyterian raises employee minimum wage

Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The change applies to all new and current employees starting in October. The company says as hiring becomes more competitive, they are taking steps to keep bringing in employees, prevent turnover and thank staff for working so hard through the pandemic.

“As an anchor employer in New Mexico, Presbyterian is doing our part to support our workforce and the local economy,” said Dale Maxwell in a news release from Presbyterian Healthcare, president and CEO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “We believe this is the right thing to do.”

