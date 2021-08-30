Presbyterian raises employee minimum wage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The change applies to all new and current employees starting in October. The company says as hiring becomes more competitive, they are taking steps to keep bringing in employees, prevent turnover and thank staff for working so hard through the pandemic.
Story continues below:
- Traffic and Roads: Fatal single-vehicle crash closes I-40 west of Albuquerque
- Crime: 10 drunk drivers arrested at Saturday night sobriety checkpoint
- Investigation: Does New Mexico have a school bus problem?
- Community: Family and friends remember man killed in Ojos Locos shooting
- New Mexico News: Rio Grande reduced to puddles in Albuquerque despite healthy monsoon
“As an anchor employer in New Mexico, Presbyterian is doing our part to support our workforce and the local economy,” said Dale Maxwell in a news release from Presbyterian Healthcare, president and CEO of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “We believe this is the right thing to do.”