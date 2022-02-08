ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is looking to fill more than 10 full-time positions in its call center and is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus. In the role, people would help customers with things like resolving any issues, helping customers pay down or pay off past-due bills and much more. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 20.

PNM Customer Experience Advisor (10+ openings)

$16.50-$18.00/hr

$1,000 sign-on bonus

Fulltime with medical, dental, 401K benefits

Hours are Monday-Friday between 7:30AM-6PM

Nine paid holidays

Apply by February 20 by visiting PNM.com/careers.