NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rabid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of an updated resume, valid driver’s license/ID/passport and social security card.

Pay for potential new hires ranges from $16 – $18 per hour and are eligible for a $1,000 sign on bonus. PNM says they are looking for applicants with a high school diploma or GED and with at least two years of customer service experience.