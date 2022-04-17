(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Santa Fe, NM using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Santa Fe, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from San Diego in Q1 2021: 10

— #260 (tie) most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 3

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Santa Fe

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Houston in Q1 2021: 11

— #156 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 20

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Houston

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Chicago in Q1 2021: 11

— #243 (tie) most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 7

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Santa Fe

#12. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Austin in Q1 2021: 13

— #103 (tie) most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 14

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Austin

#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 13

— #299 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 1

— 0.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Santa Fe

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 15

— #121 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 30

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Phoenix

#9. Non-metropolitan area(s), CO

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Non in Q1 2021: 17

— #40 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 16

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Santa Fe

#8. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from El Paso in Q1 2021: 18

— #70 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 12

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Santa Fe

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Dallas in Q1 2021: 18

— #228 (tie) most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 15

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Santa Fe

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 19

— #160 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 16

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Santa Fe

#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Denver in Q1 2021: 24

— #93 most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 25

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Denver

#4. Farmington, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Farmington in Q1 2021: 26

— #7 most common destination from Farmington

– Started a new job in Farmington from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 22

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Santa Fe

#3. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 42

— #5 most common destination from Las Cruces

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 40

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Santa Fe

#2. Non-metropolitan area(s), NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Non in Q1 2021: 270

— #5 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 244

— 16.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 26 to Santa Fe

#1. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 668

— #2 most common destination from Santa Fe

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 668

— 45.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Santa Fe