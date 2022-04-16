(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Las Cruces, NM using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Las Cruces, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#17. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Midland in Q1 2021: 10

— #42 most common destination from Midland

– Started a new job in Midland from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 10

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Las Cruces

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from San Antonio in Q1 2021: 11

— #81 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio

– Started a new job in San Antonio from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 17

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to San Antonio

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 12

— #166 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Los Angeles

#14. Tucson, AZ

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Tucson in Q1 2021: 12

— #36 (tie) most common destination from Tucson

– Started a new job in Tucson from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 18

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 6 to Tucson

#13. Bismarck, ND

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Bismarck in Q1 2021: 13

— #288 most common destination from Bismarck

– Started a new job in Bismarck from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 13 to Las Cruces

#12. Non-metropolitan area(s), OK

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Non in Q1 2021: 13

— #65 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 9

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Las Cruces

#11. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Non in Q1 2021: 16

— #80 (tie) most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 20

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Non

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Houston in Q1 2021: 16

— #162 (tie) most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 19

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Houston

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Denver in Q1 2021: 16

— #136 (tie) most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 16

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 0 to Las Cruces

#8. Non-metropolitan area(s), IN

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Non in Q1 2021: 18

— #361 (tie) most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Las Cruces

#7. Farmington, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Farmington in Q1 2021: 25

— #7 most common destination from Farmington

– Started a new job in Farmington from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 22

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Las Cruces

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 26

— #73 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 56

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 30 to Phoenix

#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Dallas in Q1 2021: 34

— #107 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 52

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 18 to Dallas

#4. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 40

— #4 most common destination from Santa Fe

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 42

— 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Santa Fe

#3. Non-metropolitan area(s), NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Non in Q1 2021: 322

— #3 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 326

— 19.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Non

#2. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from El Paso in Q1 2021: 324

— #9 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 301

— 18.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces

#1. Albuquerque, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 452

— #4 most common destination from Albuquerque

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 429

— 26.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces