(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Farmington, NM using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Farmington, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#13. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Farmington from El Paso in Q1 2021: 11

— #44 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Farmington in Q1 2021: 23

— 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to El Paso

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Farmington from Houston in Q1 2021: 11

— #127 (tie) most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Farmington in Q1 2021: 28

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Houston

#11. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Farmington from Salt Lake City in Q1 2021: 13

— #162 (tie) most common destination from Salt Lake City

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City from Farmington in Q1 2021: 5

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 8 to Farmington

#10. Non-metropolitan area(s), MT

– Started a new job in Farmington from Non in Q1 2021: 14

— #137 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Farmington in Q1 2021: 3

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Farmington

#9. Non-metropolitan area(s), AZ

– Started a new job in Farmington from Non in Q1 2021: 15

— #12 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Farmington in Q1 2021: 22

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Non

#8. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Farmington from Non in Q1 2021: 17

— #59 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Farmington in Q1 2021: 32

— 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Non

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Farmington from Denver in Q1 2021: 22

— #104 (tie) most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Farmington in Q1 2021: 21

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Farmington

#6. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Farmington from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 22

— #8 most common destination from Las Cruces

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Farmington in Q1 2021: 25

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Las Cruces

#5. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Farmington from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 22

— #5 most common destination from Santa Fe

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Farmington in Q1 2021: 26

— 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Santa Fe

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Farmington from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 45

— #92 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Farmington in Q1 2021: 42

— 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Farmington

#3. Non-metropolitan area(s), CO

– Started a new job in Farmington from Non in Q1 2021: 77

— #13 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Farmington in Q1 2021: 58

— 6.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 19 to Farmington

#2. Non-metropolitan area(s), NM

– Started a new job in Farmington from Non in Q1 2021: 197

— #7 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Farmington in Q1 2021: 159

— 18.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 38 to Farmington

#1. Albuquerque, NM

– Started a new job in Farmington from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 203

— #5 most common destination from Albuquerque

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Farmington in Q1 2021: 250

— 28.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 47 to Albuquerque