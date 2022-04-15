(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting, or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Albuquerque, NM using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Albuquerque, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Colorado Springs, CO

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Colorado Springs in Q1 2021: 35

— #23 most common destination from Colorado Springs

– Started a new job in Colorado Springs from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 28

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Albuquerque

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from New York in Q1 2021: 36

— #115 (tie) most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 33

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Albuquerque

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from San Antonio in Q1 2021: 38

— #53 most common destination from San Antonio

– Started a new job in San Antonio from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 36

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Albuquerque

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Seattle in Q1 2021: 42

— #63 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 41

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Albuquerque

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Austin in Q1 2021: 42

— #47 most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 56

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to Austin

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Las Vegas in Q1 2021: 51

— #36 most common destination from Las Vegas

– Started a new job in Las Vegas from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 47

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Albuquerque

#14. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Midland in Q1 2021: 56

— #34 most common destination from Midland

– Started a new job in Midland from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 14

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 42 to Albuquerque

#13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 57

— #96 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 14

— 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 43 to Albuquerque

#12. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Non in Q1 2021: 58

— #36 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 80

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Non

#11. Non-metropolitan area(s), CO

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Non in Q1 2021: 66

— #16 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 45

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 21 to Albuquerque

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Houston in Q1 2021: 91

— #71 (tie) most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 74

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Albuquerque

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 106

— #66 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 67

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 39 to Albuquerque

#8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Denver in Q1 2021: 134

— #36 most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 101

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 33 to Albuquerque

#7. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from El Paso in Q1 2021: 167

— #15 most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 152

— 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Albuquerque

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Dallas in Q1 2021: 170

— #67 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 138

— 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 32 to Albuquerque

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 230

— #25 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 247

— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Phoenix

#4. Farmington, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Farmington in Q1 2021: 250

— #2 most common destination from Farmington

– Started a new job in Farmington from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 203

— 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 47 to Albuquerque

#3. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Las Cruces in Q1 2021: 429

— #2 most common destination from Las Cruces

– Started a new job in Las Cruces from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 452

— 8.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces

#2. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Santa Fe in Q1 2021: 637

— #1 most common destination from Santa Fe

– Started a new job in Santa Fe from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 719

— 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 82 to Santa Fe

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque from Non in Q1 2021: 1,246

— #2 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Albuquerque in Q1 2021: 1,140

— 21.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 106 to Albuquerque