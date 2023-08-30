SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over $1 million in awards is going to train up to 135 New Mexico workers. The money was approved by the Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) this month.

According to an Economic Development Department release, the JTIP is a reimbursement program incentivizing companies to hire New Mexicans and expand within the state. The businesses receiving the funds represent nine different communities: Albuquerque, Clovis, Los Alamos, Mesilla Park, Moriarty, Roswell, Santa Fe, Santa Teresa, and Taos.

Of the 11 companies approved for funding for the month of August, 10 received money for new trainees and the other received STEP-UP funds to help employees train and earn higher wages. The companies are: