LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Office of Experimental Learning is hosting a job fair next week. The 39th annual Career Expo Fair and Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20 at the Corbett Center Student Union building.

NMSU says the Career Expo will be the biggest fall fair kicking off the employer recruitment season and is one of the premier career fairs NMSU offers. There will be more than 180 employers such as HF Sinclair Corporation, Los Alamos Technical Associates Inc., Honeywell FM&T, Bradbury Stamm Construction, Inc., and the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

“This year we are proud to welcome a record number of employers to this year’s Career Expo,” said Patricia Leyba, NMSU Office of Experiential Learning director. “We have made great efforts to ensure this fair is inclusive of employers who are seeking to hire all majors across all our outstanding colleges and disciplines.”

The fair is open to all majors both days, but the Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair will be on September 20 and focus on STEM-related employers.