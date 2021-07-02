New website connects New Mexicans to jobs, training opportunities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tool can now connect New Mexicans to jobs and career education to increase access to employment opportunities in the state. According to a news release from the New Mexico Higher Education Department, Ready.NM.gov is a new website created to increase access to employment.

Ready NM allows people to browse current job openings, learn about career fields, find career training and education programs near them, and access information about other resources such as scholarships and grants, childcare, and adult education services.

The department states representatives are available by phone at 800-303-3599, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to help with employment, training, and education goals.

The news release states that there are more than 64,500 job openings throughout New Mexico in fields like healthcare, information technology, education, construction, and STEM. Additionally, New Mexico community colleges, universities, and career training centers offer more than 500 training, certificate, and degree programs in specialized fields and Workforce Solutions also offers 46 apprenticeship programs which allows those looking for jobs to earn money while learning a trade.

According to NMHED, that there are over $194 million in state scholarships and grants available for the upcoming school year and millions more available in federal aid. Students are encouraged to complete an application for Federal Financial Aid in order to access state and federal funds.

For more information, visit ready.nm.gov.