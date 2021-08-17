New Mexico Workforce Connection to host career fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Workforce Connection Work Smart, Earn More Career Fair is coming to assist New Mexicans who are looking for a career. If applicants feel unequipped for a job, Workforce Connection may be able to offer on-the-job training or assistance.

Vice President of Economic Empowerment for Help NM Teresa Quintana spoke more about some of the services they offer to New Mexicans. She said the companies participating in the fair are looking to invest in their community by building up the local workforce. For more information, visit their website.

