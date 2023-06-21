NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has opened up applications for 2023’s seasonal positions. This year’s event will take place from September 7 to 17, and the fair is looking to fill a variety of jobs.

Open State Fair Positions for 2023

Cashier’s Office Ushers Cashiers Ticket Takers

Parker Department Parkers

Operations Department Housekeeping Maintenance Stall Maintenance

Miscellaneous Departments Events Media (Info Booth) Art Department Entry Department School Days The Farm



Those interested in working for the State Fair need to fill out the 2023 Employment Application here. To schedule an in-person application drop-off, call (505) 222-9700. For in-person drop-offs, take applications to the fair’s employment trailer inside Gate 4 on San Pedro, north of Copper Avenue, which is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To send the application online, email it to Karen.Giles@expo.nm.gov.