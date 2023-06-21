NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has opened up applications for 2023’s seasonal positions. This year’s event will take place from September 7 to 17, and the fair is looking to fill a variety of jobs.
Open State Fair Positions for 2023
- Cashier’s Office
- Ushers
- Cashiers
- Ticket Takers
- Parker Department
- Parkers
- Operations Department
- Housekeeping
- Maintenance
- Stall Maintenance
- Miscellaneous Departments
- Events
- Media (Info Booth)
- Art Department
- Entry Department
- School Days
- The Farm
Those interested in working for the State Fair need to fill out the 2023 Employment Application here. To schedule an in-person application drop-off, call (505) 222-9700. For in-person drop-offs, take applications to the fair’s employment trailer inside Gate 4 on San Pedro, north of Copper Avenue, which is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To send the application online, email it to Karen.Giles@expo.nm.gov.