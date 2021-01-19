New Mexico provides job training funding for 265 new jobs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced the first round of funding for the 2021 Job Training Incentive Program. The funding will go to eight companies with awards over $2 million to support 264 trainees and one intern, according to a news release.

“JTIP is an important factor for in-state businesses growth, directly supporting employment expansion and offering additional incentives for rural job growth,” Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a news release. “Businesses will be looking to ramp up their workforce in 2021 and JTIP will help create these jobs.”

According to the same news release, JTIP is one of the state’s most powerful tools to help businesses train new employees or advance training for their existing workforce. The following industries are receiving funding, and they range from science and robots to paper recycling and consumer manufacturing:

3D Glass Solutions, Inc., Albuquerque, 1 trainee. 3D Glass is an advanced materials company working with glass to build a platform technology for designing and manufacturing the next generation of high frequency, passive components for RF and optical communications. They continue to expand operations and will be creating numerous positions over the next few years.

Trainee Wage: $38.46; Amount Awarded: $19,999.20

Build With Robots, LLC (BWR), Albuquerque, 3 trainees. BWR uses the latest generation robotic technology to enhance productivity. They have built a sanitizing robot that is being used at the Albuquerque International Sunport. BWR has other customers and is building the team to scale up their disinfecting robots at national airports throughout the country.

Average Wage: $41.83; Amount Awarded: $71,786.00

Kairos Power, LLC, Albuquerque, 3 trainees. Kairos is focused on the development of a clean, innovative nuclear technology that has the potential to transform the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world. The N.M. facility conducts non0nuclear testing of a novel and safer coolant technology. Over the next several years, the company will create nearly 80 new jobs at the Albuquerque location.

Average Wage: $22.75; Total Awarded: $26,080.00

Kane Robotics, Inc., Albuquerque, 2 trainees and 1 intern. Kane Robotics has been designing and testing its turnkey robotics system and is prepared to launch its Generation I commercial product. Rooted in the aerospace and defense industries, they are expanding to include manufacturing and construction.

Average Wage: $51.00; Intern Wage: 18.5; Total Awarded: $65,264.00

LQ Digital, Albuquerque, 101 trainees. LQ Digital provides Lead Qualification and Transfer Services to consumers and businesses, primarily in the banking, financial services, mortgage, adult and college education, and B2B software and services industries. They currently operate at three locations: Shelton, CT; Austin, TX; and Oakland, CA, and will be opening their Albuquerque facility by the end of January.

Average Wage: $15.70; Total Awarded: $417,164.00

McKinley Paper Company, Inc., Prewitt, 10 trainees. McKinley Paper is a subsidiary of Mexico-based Bio Pappel. Operating in Prewitt, NM, it has served as an economic base anchor for McKinley and parts of Cibola Counties for 27 years. The company produces packaging paper products from recycled corrugated packaging. With the loss of the Escalante Generating Station, the state has committed LEDA funds to construct a new boiler and other associated equipment so that the company can remain operational. McKinley Paper will need to expand its employee base to operate this new division of the company.

Average Wage: $32.38; Total Awarded: $256,147.68

Santa Fe Aero Services, LLC (SFAS), Santa Fe, 3 trainees. SFAS is a full-service aircraft Avionics and Maintenance outlet, known for outstanding glass panel avionics installation upgrades and top-level piston and turbine maintenance and repair. Their 6,000 sq. ft. facility is where all piston and turbine aircraft and avionics maintenance, repair, and replacement are done, along with 2,800 sq. ft. of brand-new office space.

Average Wage: $24.25; Total Awarded: $35,920.00

Tempur Production USA, LLC (dba Tempur Sealy), Albuquerque, 141 trainees. Temper Sealy is the world’s largest bedding provider, developing and manufacturing mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, and other sleep and relaxation products. They are working on installing a solar power array, and expect to generate enough solar energy to power all of the Albuquerque plant’s assembly lines sometime during the first half of this year. They recently expanded their production capacity and are hiring numerous employees to support this expansion.

Average Wage: $20.97; Total Awarded: $1,135,683.60