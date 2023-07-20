NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal funding has been allocated to help inform and connect rural New Mexicans to employment opportunities and unemployment services. $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Labor will help community health workers reach rural residents.

“Community Health Workers are already doing great outreach work in the rural areas of our state, and now they will have the skills and resources to connect their clients with one-on-one assistance in applying for benefits, finding a new job, or getting support for education and retraining,” New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS) Secretary Sarita Nair said in a press release.

The federal money will also let community health workers identify barriers to employment in rural reaches of New Mexico, according to DWS. The hope is to get people back to work.

Data reveals that nearly a quarter of working-age New Mexicans were not working in 2021. Now in 2023, officials are optimistic about improved employment statistics in the state, but New Mexico continues working to employ individuals on tribal lands and in remote communities.

This work to connect to rural New Mexicans is a collaborative effort with the New Mexico Department of Health. Employment services are available online at the New Mexico Workforce Connection website.