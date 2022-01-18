NM hospitality employer looks to fill more than 300 jobs

Close-up on a sign in the window of a shop displaying the message: Now hiring. | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the largest hospitality employers in the state is looking to fill more than 300 jobs. Heritage Hotels & Resorts is hosting a series of hiring fairs at their properties across the state. That includes Hotel Chaco and Sawmill Market in Albuquerque.

They are looking for everything from the front desk and guest services to housekeeping to maintenance. The hiring event in Albuquerque is on Feb. 9 and 10. The following are the dates, times and locations of the hiring fairs across the state:

This Week

  • Inn & Spa at Loretto located at 211 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe, 87501
    • Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • Eldorado Hotel & Spa located at 309 W San Francisco St. in Santa Fe, 87501
    • Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Upcoming 

Las Cruces

  • Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces located at 705 S Telshor Blvd., 88011
    • Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albuquerque

  • Hotel Chaco located at 2000 Bellamah Ave NW, 87104
    • Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Sawmill Market located at 1909 Bellamah Ave NW, 87104
    • Thursday, Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Taos

  • El Monte Sagrado located at 317 Kit Carson Rd., 87571
    • Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Fe

  • Inn & Spa at Loretto located at 211 Old Santa Fe Trail, 87501
  • Eldorado Hotel & Spa located at 309 W San Francisco St., 87501
    • Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit hhandr.com/Heritage_Careers.

