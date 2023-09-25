SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Department of Game and Fish is looking for new game wardens to patrol the state. The deadline for applications is Monday, October 30, 2023.

To help show what it takes to become a game warden, the Department of Game and Fish is hosting an online presentation on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. Click this link to register for the Zoom session.

To be a game warden, you have to have a bachelor’s degree. The hiring process isn’t exactly simple, so be sure to join the online presentation to learn more. The session will be posted on YouTube if you can’t participate.

Duties and responsibilities of this position: