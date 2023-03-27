NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish wants to clarify a social media job post they made earlier this month. The department’s post, looking for “professional bear huggers,” gained a lot of popularity. The department wants to clarify the position is actually for conservation officers.

These officers are responsible for taking care of fish and wildlife, as well as enforcing the laws and regulations that protect them. A representative from the department says, “we work with a lot of different types of wildlife. And though this isn’t as common to work with bear cubs all the time, it is something that we do get the opportunity to do.”

To qualify for the position, an applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree in something wildlife or criminal justice related. Applicants must also pass physical and written exams.