NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Stewards Youth Corps has announced the opening of its crew positions for this upcoming fall. The opportunity is open to anyone ages 18 to 25 and offers hands-on paid work with wildfire fighting training, tree planting, resource management, and more.

The program runs for 13 weeks, from August 21 to November 10, but positions can be extended. The fire and fuel services are looking to hire crew members with the Mountainair District and the Jemez Pueblo Natural Resource Department. The Espanola District is looking for crew members as well as crew leaders.

Payment and Benefits

$16.25 an hour for crew members

$17.75 an hour for crew leaders

Paid holidays

Sick leave

Basic wildland fire certifications and S-212 chainsaw certifications provided

Housing is available at the Mountainair Ranger Station

Those wanting to apply can do so at this link. For more information regarding the Forest Stewards Guild, click here.