NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is giving veterans a chance to get involved in film and media. The office will be hosting two panels as part of its Operation Soundstage program, which is aimed at getting more veterans involved in the state’s booming film industry.

For those interested in the technical side of the industry, there will be an event on Tuesday, November 28, at 1 p.m. at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to reserve a spot at this link.

On Wednesday, November 29, the film office will be hosting a virtual acting panel. It will start at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Participants are asked to register ahead of time at this link.