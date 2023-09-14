SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –– New Mexico’s Environment Department is looking to fill over 40 positions. To do so, they’re hosting a hiring event in Santa Fe.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. It will be at the Harold Runnels Building at 1190 St. Francis Drive, Santa Fe NM 87505.

The department has a range of open positions in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho. They’re looking for account auditors, environmental specialists, water resource professionals, and others. A full list of openings can be found at this link.

To apply at the hiring event, you should bring copies of your resume, three professional references, and a copy of your unofficial transcript for the highest level of education you’ve attained. The Environment Department recommends you dress professionally.

For more employment opportunities, you can contact Tina Tawater at 505-487-0386. You can also send an email to tina.tawater1@env.nm.gov.