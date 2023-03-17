NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is hosting looking to add to its staff and will be hosting two rapid hire events. The first is March 31 from noon to 4 p.m., the second is April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both of the hiring events will be at the New Mexico State Bar (5121 Masthead St. NE)

Applicants Should Bring:

Multiple copies of resume

Three professional references

Proof of right to work in the U.S.

Copy of unofficial transcripts for highest level of education

Copy of any licenses or certifications

Open positions include, attorneys, special agents, paralegals and advocates. Applicants are asked to dress professionally. Interviews will be conducted on site. For more information on visit the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s Facebook page.