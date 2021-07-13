Navajo Nation hiring temporary workers, students

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) –The Navajo Nation is looking for temporary workers to help with the tribe’s pandemic assistance program. The Navajo Nation is hosting three job fairs this week to hire office personnel and interest to help with applications.

The job fair locations are:

Shiprock Chapter House Tuesday, July 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Chinle Chapter House Wednesday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

St. Michaels Chapter House Thursday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Those interested will need to complete the Navajo Nation Employment Application on-site online. After downloading the online application, bring the completed form to one of the job fairs along with a valid state driver’s license and Certificate of Indian Blood.

For intern positions, recent high school graduates will need to provide a copy of Letter of

Acceptance/Admission and class schedule; current continuing students will need a copy of

transcripts for most recent semester completed and class schedule for the upcoming semester.

Applicants will be notified on-site if hired. Also, hired applicants will need to provide a copy of his/her

Social Security Card. If you have questions, please contact Ella Howard at ellahoward@nnooc.org

or Laura Johnson at laurajohnson@nnooc.org.