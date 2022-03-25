(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $51,590 or 8.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,710. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Substitute teachers, short-term

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,510

– #105 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#49. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,490

– #109 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#48. Tire repairers and changers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,400

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– Employment: 98,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

– Job description: Repair and replace tires.

#47. Orderlies

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #38 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#46. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,140

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,140

– Employment: 16,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)

– Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.

#45. Crossing guards and flaggers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,120

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 85,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

– Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

#44. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $28,000

– #192 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#43. Animal caretakers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,790

– #239 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#42. Office clerks, general

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,580

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Employment: 2,788,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320)

— Dothan, AL ($23,290)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#41. Physical therapist aides

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,200

– #54 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#40. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,160

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#39. Baggage porters and bellhops

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,110

– #53 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#38. Sewing machine operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,090

– #64 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#37. Residential advisors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $27,060

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem solving or refer them to counseling resources.

#36. Dietetic technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $26,930

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#35. Food batchmakers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $26,910

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

#33 (tie). Floral designers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $26,830

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#33 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $26,830

– #117 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

#32. Cooks, restaurant

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $26,560

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#31. Helpers–production workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,860

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#29 (tie). Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,720

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#29 (tie). Parking attendants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,720

– #85 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#28. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– #197 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#27. Gambling cage workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,530

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,700

– Employment: 10,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($22,420)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,980)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,730)

– Job description: In a gambling establishment, conduct financial transactions for patrons. Accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction.

#26. Library assistants, clerical

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $25,250

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#25. Cashiers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,710

– #236 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#24. Packers and packagers, hand

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,620

– #78 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#23. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,610

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 14,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

— Carson City, NV ($22,520)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

– Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

#22. Amusement and recreation attendants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,580

– #209 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#21. Gambling dealers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,550

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

#20. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,380

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#19. Dishwashers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,320

– #245 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#18. Food preparation workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $24,260

– #141 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#17. Childcare workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $23,830

– #169 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#16. Recreation workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $23,540

– #21 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#15. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $23,420

– #136 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#14. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $23,360

– #25 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#13. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $23,200

– #86 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#12. Cooks, short order

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,610

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#11. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#10. Cooks, fast food

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,560

– #153 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#9. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,550

– #20 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#8. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,410

– #74 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,280

– #158 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,230

– #174 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $22,120

– #174 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#4. Bartenders

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $21,650

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#3. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $21,350

– #47 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#2. Waiters and waitresses

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $20,790

– #76 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $20,710

– #27 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.