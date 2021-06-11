Las Cruces Police Dept. offers cash incentives to recruit officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is offering cash incentives to attract new officers. New recruits who make a three-year commitment will get at least $6,000 for signing on and up to $25,000 depending on their level of education.

Existing officers interested in a lateral transfer to Las Cruces can get $5,000 to start, then more after finishing training and a probationary period. The department says the deadline to submit new recruit applications is July 30.

The department says the following are the incentives for LCPD:

  • Base Incentive: $6,000
  • Associate’s Degree or four years of military service: $10,000
  • Bachelor’s Degree or retirement from military service: $15,000
  • Bachelor’s Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice, or criminology: $20,000
  • Master’s or Doctoral Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice, or criminology: $25,000

For more information, visit las-cruces.org/153/Police.

