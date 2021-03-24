LANL, Sandia officials to be part of nationwide virtual job fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced they will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise, and hiring officials from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories will be present. The virtual job fair will take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST.

NNSA is also looking to hire in Albuquerque and Los Alamos in addition to locations around the nation including South Carolina, Texas, Missouri, Nevada, California, and more. According to a news release, the NSE will hire over 3,000 new employees to join its workforce in 2021.

The NSE is hiring for positions in all areas, including:

General Engineer

Physical Scientist

Foreign Affairs Specialist

Quality Assurance Engineer

Personnel Security Specialist

Security Specialist

NSE is also open to contractor positions at the NSE Labs, Plants and Sites in:

Business

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Fire protection engineering

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Science

According to the NNSA, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities. Pre-registration is encouraged and candidates will be able to register and submit resumes up until the day of the event.

The department says depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue a few days after the job fair. For additional information, visit energy.gov.