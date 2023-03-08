ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is hiring. The District Attorney’s Office is hiring 40 more prosecutors in an effort to fight crime in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.

There are currently 87 prosecutors in the DA’s Office. Attorney Sam Bregman says, “this office prosecutes more cases than any other DA’s office in New Mexico, and we need more attorneys for the massive caseloads coming through our doors.”

The county has launched a video to promote its hiring efforts. The full version of the video can be seen here. A shorter version of the video is available here.

Bregman says, “if you’re a lawyer, and you want to get immediate trial experience and understand the ins and outs of a courtroom right away, this is the place to work.” According to the DA’s website, the county is also hiring investigators, interns, and other staff.

The county is accepting applications on its website, berncoda.com/careers.