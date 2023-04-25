SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) says funds have been approved by the Job Training Incentive Board to train more employees. The money will be used to train 48 more employees at nine companies.

The JTIP assists businesses in expanding their workforce and reimburses a percentage of the employees’ training costs. “JTIP is a powerful incentive to promote the hiring of local workers,” says Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “It’s exciting to see new companies taking advantage of the program to create higher-paying jobs across New Mexico.”

Applications from companies in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, and Taos were approved in April by the JTIP board. An EDD press release states that the positions offered high wages, many of which are in rural and frontier areas. the total amount of this month’s funding is $768,156.56.

The following companies received JTIP awards: