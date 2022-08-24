ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center say it looks like a recent pay bump could be starting to put a dent in the jail’s staffing shortage. They say they went from losing 10-15 officers a month to only losing two since the pay incentive was implemented.

At the end of July, the county approved a 13% raise across the board for new and current correctional officers. That brings the starting salary for new hires from $18 an hour to more than $20. Since then, they have seen a surge of interest with more than 50 new applications. The recruiting department says it is a good start, but they will not even start to feel the effects until the first round of new hires graduates from the academy toward the end of the year.

They say there are still plenty of vacancies left. New hires are also eligible for a $5,000 starting bonus. Lateral hires can get up to $10,000. To apply for a position at MDC visit https://mdcrecruiting.com/.