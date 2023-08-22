Intel’s facility in Rio Rancho is located at 1600 Rio Rancho Blvd SE. (Credit: New Mexico Economic Development Department)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel New Mexico will be hosting a hiring event on Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company intends to hire engineers who are “eager to enter the dynamic world of semiconductor manufacturing.”

The hiring event is in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the New Mexico Economic Development Department. The event will take place at Intel New Mexico’s RR5 building, located at 1600 Rio Rancho Boulevard.

Candidates with degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Material Science, Physics, and Optics are encouraged to attend. Drop-ins with qualified resumes are welcome, and Intel says they will be conducting select onsite interviews during the event.

“Our Engineering Hiring Event signifies not just an opportunity for career advancement but a chance to contribute to the technological landscape of New Mexico. Together, we’re charting a path towards innovation and propelling economic growth within the region.” Katie Prouty, Vice President Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Operations

In 2021, Intel announced a $3.5 billion expansion to its Rio Rancho location. With that investment, the company announced that the expansion would create 700 high-tech jobs and 1,000 construction jobs. The hiring event supports Intel’s mission to fulfill those roles.