RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Intel will host a “MEGA Hiring Event” to recruit manufacturing technicians to work at the company’s manufacturing facility in Rio Rancho. Intel is looking to hire individuals interested in joining the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

The hiring event will take place on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Event Center, located at 3001 Civic Center Circle NE.

Attendees will have a chance to meet with Intel representatives and learn about the company’s operations. “This event highlights our commitment to fostering local talent, creating job opportunities, and contributing to the economic growth of the region,” said Katie Prouty, vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Operations.

Prospective applicants can find detailed job requirements and application information on the New Mexico Workforce Connection website.

Pre-screening will be conducted through the New Mexico Workforce Connection website now until one week before the event. Interviews will be scheduled based on the pre-screening results and walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the event, the New Mexico Economic Development Department said.

“The MEGA Hiring Event is a great chance to connect New Mexicans with jobs in growing areas like technology and advanced manufacturing. And our Workforce Connection Centers across the state are ready to help anyone get the skills they need to qualify for jobs like this in the future,” said Sarita Nair, Department of Workforce Solutions secretary.

The hiring event is a collaboration between Intel, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, and the New Mexico Economic Development Department.