ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill District is preparing for the spring and summer busy season. A hiring event is being held at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town next Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hiring managers will be looking to fill several positions at the hotel and sawmill Market. That includes both front and back-of-house like servers, cooks, dishwashers, and maintenance staff. More information is available online.