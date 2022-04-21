(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Santa Fe, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Santa Fe, the annual mean wage is $51,020 or 12.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $194,990. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Special education teachers, secondary school
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $66,380
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
#49. Computer network support specialists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $66,840
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,350
– Employment: 176,200
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
#48. Detectives and criminal investigators
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,010
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#47. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,310
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
#46. Tutors
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,440
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
#45. Social and community service managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $71,030
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
#44. Surveyors
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $73,990
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
#43. Loan officers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $74,390
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#42. Network and computer systems administrators
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,630
– #244 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#41. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,150
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#40. Architects, except landscape and naval
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,230
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#39. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,260
– #313 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#38. Registered nurses
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,350
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)
#37. Project management specialists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $80,580
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#36. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $80,590
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#35. Technical writers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $81,640
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,470
– Employment: 47,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)
#34. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,460
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#33. Database administrators
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,840
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#32. Computer systems analysts
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $85,160
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#31. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,160
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#30. Civil engineers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,250
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#29. Natural sciences managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $89,200
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#28. Speech-language pathologists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $89,570
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)
#27. Education administrators, postsecondary
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,020
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#26. Construction managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#25. Real estate brokers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,830
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– Employment: 48,460
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#24. Dental hygienists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $92,440
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,360
– Employment: 207,190
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#23. Veterinarians
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,290
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,310
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#21. Administrative services managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,560
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#20. Financial and investment analysts
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,200
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#19. Physical therapists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $97,480
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#17 (tie). Sales managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,760
– #355 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#17 (tie). Human resources managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,760
– #292 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#16. Software developers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $100,780
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#15. Producers and directors
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $101,630
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 138,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)
#14. Information security analysts
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $101,810
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#13. General and operations managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $103,140
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#12. Occupational therapists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $104,430
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#11. Marketing managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $107,970
– #263 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#10. Personal financial advisors
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $109,890
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#9. Financial managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $113,480
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#8. Lawyers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $115,640
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#7. Medical and health services managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#6. Nurse practitioners
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $118,930
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#5. Pharmacists
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $123,040
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#4. Computer and information systems managers
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $123,070
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#3. Physician assistants
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $137,510
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#2. Family medicine physicians
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $169,530
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#1. Dentists, general
Santa Fe, NM
– Annual mean salary: $194,990
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)