(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Santa Fe, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Santa Fe, the annual mean wage is $51,020 or 12.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $194,990. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Special education teachers, secondary school

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $66,380

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#49. Computer network support specialists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $66,840

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#48. Detectives and criminal investigators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,010

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#47. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

#46. Tutors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,440

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

#45. Social and community service managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $71,030

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#44. Surveyors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $73,990

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#43. Loan officers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $74,390

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#42. Network and computer systems administrators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,630

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#41. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,150

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#40. Architects, except landscape and naval

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,230

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#39. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,260

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#38. Registered nurses

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,350

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#37. Project management specialists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,580

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#36. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,590

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#35. Technical writers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $81,640

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,470

– Employment: 47,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)

#34. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,460

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#33. Database administrators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,840

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#32. Computer systems analysts

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $85,160

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#31. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,160

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#30. Civil engineers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,250

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#29. Natural sciences managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $89,200

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#28. Speech-language pathologists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $89,570

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#27. Education administrators, postsecondary

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,020

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#26. Construction managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#25. Real estate brokers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,830

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– Employment: 48,460

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#24. Dental hygienists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $92,440

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#23. Veterinarians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,290

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#21. Administrative services managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,560

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#20. Financial and investment analysts

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,200

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#19. Physical therapists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $97,480

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#17 (tie). Sales managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,760

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#17 (tie). Human resources managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,760

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#16. Software developers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $100,780

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#15. Producers and directors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $101,630

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 138,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)

#14. Information security analysts

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $101,810

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#13. General and operations managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $103,140

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#12. Occupational therapists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $104,430

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#11. Marketing managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $107,970

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#10. Personal financial advisors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $109,890

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#9. Financial managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $113,480

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#8. Lawyers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $115,640

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#7. Medical and health services managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#6. Nurse practitioners

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $118,930

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#5. Pharmacists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $123,040

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $123,070

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Physician assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $137,510

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#2. Family medicine physicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $169,530

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#1. Dentists, general

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $194,990

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)