(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Las Cruces, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Las Cruces, the annual mean wage is $45,980 or 21.1% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $170,050. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Budget analysts
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $71,450
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#49. Management analysts
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $72,560
– #350 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#48. Computer systems analysts
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#47. Farm and home management educators
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $75,260
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,040
– Employment: 10,620
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Roanoke, VA ($109,110)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($93,140)
— Richmond, VA ($92,090)
#46. Logisticians
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $75,790
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#45. Dental hygienists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $77,460
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,360
– Employment: 207,190
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
#44. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,510
– #330 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#43. Network and computer systems administrators
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,750
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#42. Commercial pilots
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,830
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#41. Database administrators
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,860
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#40. Project management specialists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,950
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#39. Construction managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,410
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#38. Civil engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,240
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#37. Administrative services managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,370
– #288 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#36. Detectives and criminal investigators
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,510
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#35. Mechanical engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $88,230
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#34. Atmospheric and space scientists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $90,450
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#33. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,280
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#32. Software developers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,470
– #281 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#31. Veterinarians
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $93,060
– #249 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#30. General and operations managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $93,660
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#29. Aerospace engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $93,940
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#28. Physical therapists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,470
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#27. Electrical engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#26. Occupational therapists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $95,620
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#25. Sales managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $95,710
– #369 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#24. Human resources managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,220
– #304 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#23. Industrial production managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,870
– #330 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $98,390
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#21. Operations research analysts
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,020
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#20. Information security analysts
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,430
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#19. Industrial engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $100,470
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#18. Financial managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $101,120
– #380 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#17. Speech-language pathologists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $101,190
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)
#16. Electronics engineers, except computer
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $102,310
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#15. Medical and health services managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $102,920
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Computer hardware engineers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $106,730
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#13. Physicists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $107,240
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#12. Database architects
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $109,110
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#11. Nurse practitioners
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $116,920
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#10. Computer and information systems managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $116,990
– #307 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#9. Lawyers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $117,910
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#8. Pharmacists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $119,180
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#7. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $120,880
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#6. Physician assistants
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $124,760
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#5. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $128,250
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#4. Architectural and engineering managers
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $130,280
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#3. Personal financial advisors
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $140,260
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#2. Family medicine physicians
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $146,550
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#1. Dentists, general
Las Cruces, NM
– Annual mean salary: $170,050
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)