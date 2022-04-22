(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Las Cruces, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Las Cruces, the annual mean wage is $45,980 or 21.1% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $170,050. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Budget analysts

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $71,450

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#49. Management analysts

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $72,560

– #350 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#48. Computer systems analysts

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#47. Farm and home management educators

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $75,260

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,040

– Employment: 10,620

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Roanoke, VA ($109,110)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($93,140)

— Richmond, VA ($92,090)

#46. Logisticians

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $75,790

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#45. Dental hygienists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,460

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#44. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,510

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#43. Network and computer systems administrators

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,750

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#42. Commercial pilots

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#41. Database administrators

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,860

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#40. Project management specialists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,950

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#39. Construction managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,410

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#38. Civil engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,240

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#37. Administrative services managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,370

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#36. Detectives and criminal investigators

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,510

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#35. Mechanical engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $88,230

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#34. Atmospheric and space scientists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $90,450

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#33. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,280

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#32. Software developers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,470

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#31. Veterinarians

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,060

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#30. General and operations managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,660

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#29. Aerospace engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,940

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#28. Physical therapists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,470

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#27. Electrical engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#26. Occupational therapists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $95,620

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#25. Sales managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $95,710

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#24. Human resources managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,220

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#23. Industrial production managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,870

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#22. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,390

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#21. Operations research analysts

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#20. Information security analysts

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,430

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#19. Industrial engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $100,470

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Financial managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $101,120

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#17. Speech-language pathologists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $101,190

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#16. Electronics engineers, except computer

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,310

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#15. Medical and health services managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,920

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Computer hardware engineers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $106,730

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#13. Physicists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $107,240

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#12. Database architects

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $109,110

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#11. Nurse practitioners

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $116,920

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $116,990

– #307 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#9. Lawyers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,910

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#8. Pharmacists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $119,180

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#7. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,880

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#6. Physician assistants

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $124,760

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#5. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $128,250

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $130,280

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#3. Personal financial advisors

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $140,260

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#2. Family medicine physicians

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $146,550

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#1. Dentists, general

Las Cruces, NM

– Annual mean salary: $170,050

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)