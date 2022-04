(STACKER) – The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Albuquerque, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Semiconductor processing technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,520

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– Employment: 31,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($58,450)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($58,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($56,580)

#49. Brokerage clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,750

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#48. Cargo and freight agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,850

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)

— Yakima, WA ($68,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)

#47. Surveying and mapping technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,940

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#46. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,690

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#45. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,890

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,160

– Employment: 19,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)

#44. Industrial machinery mechanics

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– #468 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#43. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,030

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eugene, OR ($70,940)

— Salem, OR ($68,640)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

#42. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,590

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#41. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,750

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($58,060)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)

— Columbus, OH ($53,800)

#40. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,480

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#39. Electricians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,810

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#38. Automotive body and related repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,840

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#37. Postal service mail carriers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,900

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#36. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,720

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#35. Locksmiths and safe repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,070

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,240

– Employment: 16,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($66,780)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,970)

#34. Advertising sales agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,130

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#33. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,800

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#32. Insulation workers, mechanical

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,300

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,380)

— Syracuse, NY ($97,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,740)

#31. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,810

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#30. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,890

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,980

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#27 (tie). Maintenance workers, machinery

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,260

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#27 (tie). Postal service clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,260

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#26. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,370

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)

#25. Hazardous materials removal workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,690

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,170

– Employment: 44,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($76,120)

— Amarillo, TX ($73,270)

— Knoxville, TN ($70,000)

#24. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,040

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,890

– #478 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#22. Sheet metal workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,030

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,810

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#20. Food service managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,850

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#19. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,240

– #441 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#18. Riggers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,700

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)

#17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,870

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $60,340

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#15. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,950

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#14. Insurance sales agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,770

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#13. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,910

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#12. Structural iron and steel workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $63,340

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $63,890

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $65,190

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#8. Lodging managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $66,090

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $66,590

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#6. Crane and tower operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $73,490

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $74,660

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#4. Commercial pilots

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $84,780

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#3. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,040

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#2. Transportation inspectors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,120

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,230

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)