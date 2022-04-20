(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $53,310 or 8.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $323,610. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Financial and investment analysts
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,570
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#49. Physical therapists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,250
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#48. Education administrators, postsecondary
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $97,320
– #140 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#47. Project management specialists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $98,000
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#46. Business teachers, postsecondary
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
#45. Computer network architects
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $101,250
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#44. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $102,230
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#43. Sales managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $102,860
– #343 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#42. Nurse midwives
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $106,090
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,210
– Employment: 7,750
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston, WV ($169,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)
#41. Industrial production managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $106,580
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#40. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $106,690
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#39. Administrative services managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $106,720
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#38. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $107,120
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#37. Training and development managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $107,990
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#36. Public relations managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $108,020
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#35. Optometrists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $108,370
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 38,720
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#34. General and operations managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $109,970
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#33. Database architects
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $110,090
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#32. Marketing managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#31. Natural sciences managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $110,980
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#30. Software developers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $111,400
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#29. Industrial engineers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $111,740
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170
#28. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $112,850
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
#27. Human resources managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $113,080
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#26. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $114,990
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#25. Nurse practitioners
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $117,380
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#24. Purchasing managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $117,590
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#23. Electrical engineers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $117,760
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#22. Information security analysts
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $118,780
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#21. Pharmacists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $120,150
– #249 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#20. Lawyers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $120,290
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#19. Computer and information research scientists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $123,060
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#18. Mechanical engineers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $124,110
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#17. Financial managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $124,760
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#16. Podiatrists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $125,170
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#15. Medical and health services managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $125,470
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#14. Personal financial advisors
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $126,730
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#13. Computer and information systems managers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $129,020
– #207 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#12. Physician assistants
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $130,820
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#11. Aerospace engineers
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $131,190
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#10. Electronics engineers, except computer
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $132,230
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#9. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $133,110
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#8. Chief executives
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $141,670
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#7. Physicists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $151,630
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#6. Nurse anesthetists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $158,230
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#5. Dentists, general
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $187,500
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#4. Family medicine physicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $194,490
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#3. Pediatricians, general
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $213,710
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
#2. Radiologists
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $223,720
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $301,720
– Employment: 29,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)
#1. Emergency medicine physicians
Albuquerque, NM
– Annual mean salary: $323,610
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $310,640
– Employment: 36,180
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)
— Richmond, VA ($357,130)