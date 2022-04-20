(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Albuquerque, the annual mean wage is $53,310 or 8.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $323,610. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Financial and investment analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,570

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#49. Physical therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,250

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#48. Education administrators, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $97,320

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#47. Project management specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,000

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#46. Business teachers, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#45. Computer network architects

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $101,250

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#44. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,230

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#43. Sales managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,860

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#42. Nurse midwives

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $106,090

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,210

– Employment: 7,750

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston, WV ($169,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($162,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,570)

#41. Industrial production managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $106,580

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#40. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $106,690

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#39. Administrative services managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $106,720

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#38. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $107,120

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#37. Training and development managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $107,990

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#36. Public relations managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $108,020

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#35. Optometrists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $108,370

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#34. General and operations managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $109,970

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#33. Database architects

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,090

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#32. Marketing managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#31. Natural sciences managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,980

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#30. Software developers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $111,400

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#29. Industrial engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170

#28. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $112,850

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

#27. Human resources managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $113,080

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#26. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $114,990

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#25. Nurse practitioners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,380

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#24. Purchasing managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,590

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#23. Electrical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,760

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#22. Information security analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $118,780

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#21. Pharmacists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,150

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#20. Lawyers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,290

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#19. Computer and information research scientists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $123,060

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#18. Mechanical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $124,110

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#17. Financial managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $124,760

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#16. Podiatrists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $125,170

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

#15. Medical and health services managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $125,470

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#14. Personal financial advisors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $126,730

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $129,020

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#12. Physician assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $130,820

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#11. Aerospace engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $131,190

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#10. Electronics engineers, except computer

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $132,230

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#9. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $133,110

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#8. Chief executives

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $141,670

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#7. Physicists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $151,630

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

#6. Nurse anesthetists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $158,230

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#5. Dentists, general

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $187,500

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#4. Family medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $194,490

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#3. Pediatricians, general

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $213,710

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#2. Radiologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $223,720

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

#1. Emergency medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $323,610

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)